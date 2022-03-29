Russian Armed Forces Hit 68 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 68 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed 68 military facilities of Ukraine over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"Over the (past) night, operational-tactical aviation destroyed 68 military facilities of Ukraine," Konashenkov told reporters.

Among them, there are three command posts, four anti-aircraft missile systems, one radar station, five multiple launch rocket systems, two ammunition depots, three fuel and lubricants depots, as well as 19 area of accumulation of Ukrainian military equipment.

The Russian forces have also shot down three drones and destroyed a major fuel depot in the Rivne region with high-precision air-launched cruise missiles, from which fuel for Ukrainian military equipment was sent to the suburbs of Kiev, the official said.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 123 planes and 74 helicopters, 311 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,783 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 181 multiple launch rocket systems, 726 field artillery guns and mortar, as well as 1,592 units of special military vehicles.