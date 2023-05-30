Russian Armed Forces Hit Central Decision-Making Centers in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Russian armed forces carried out missile strikes on central decision-making centers in Ukraine, where terrorist attacks on the territory of Russia were being prepared under the guidance of Western specialists, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the day, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes using long-range high-precision air-launched weapons at central decision-making centers, where, under the guidance of specialists from Western intelligence services, terrorist acts were planned on Russian territory. All assigned objects are hit," the ministry said in a statement.