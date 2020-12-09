Russian Armed Forces Launched Ballistic, Cruise Missiles During Nuclear Forces' Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces launched two ballistic missiles, as well as several cruise missiles during the training of the nuclear forces led by President Vladimir Putin, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, training on the command of strategic offensive forces was held ealier in the day under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief. The actions of crews of launchers of the Strategic Missile Forces, crews of strategic aviation and a nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet have been worked out.

"Training and combat launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, high-precision long-range air-launched cruise missiles were carried out from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, from the Barents Sea, as well as by Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft from Engels and Ukrainka air bases," the ministry said.

Training strikes of strategic weapons were carried out at the Kura and Pemboy training grounds.