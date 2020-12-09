UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Armed Forces Launched Ballistic, Cruise Missiles During Nuclear Forces' Training

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russian Armed Forces Launched Ballistic, Cruise Missiles During Nuclear Forces' Training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces launched two ballistic missiles, as well as several cruise missiles during the training of the nuclear forces led by President Vladimir Putin, the defense ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, training on the command of strategic offensive forces was held ealier in the day under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief. The actions of crews of launchers of the Strategic Missile Forces, crews of strategic aviation and a nuclear submarine of the Northern Fleet have been worked out.

"Training and combat launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, high-precision long-range air-launched cruise missiles were carried out from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, from the Barents Sea, as well as by Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft from Engels and Ukrainka air bases," the ministry said.

Training strikes of strategic weapons were carried out at the Kura and Pemboy training grounds.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Engels Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

31 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.