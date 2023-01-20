Russian Armed Forces Liberate Klishchiivka Village Near Bakhmut in DPR - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, announced the liberation of the village on Thursday.

"The village of Klishchiivka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated ... with fire support of operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The forces also destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers.