UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Klishchiivka Village Near Bakhmut In DPR - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Klishchiivka Village Near Bakhmut in DPR - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, announced the liberation of the village on Thursday.

"The village of Klishchiivka of the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated ... with fire support of operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The forces also destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers.

Related Topics

Fire Army Russia Company Vehicles Donetsk

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federation’s Board of Directors holds first meeting

27 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.