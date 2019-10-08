UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces' New Weapons Share To Grow To 68% By End Of 2019 - Defense Minister

Tue 08th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces' share of new weapons and technologies will increase to 68 percent by the end of 2019 with the government having allocated 1.5 trillion rubles ($23 billion) for rearmament, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

As of December 2018, it was expected that the Armed Forces would be equipped by modern arms and equipment by 67 percent.

"By the end of the year, the new weapons share in [Russia's] Armed Forces will be 68 percent," Shoigu said at a briefing.

Out of the allocated 1.5 trillion rubles, over 70 percent will be used for purchasing new weaponry and technology, the defense minister said.

"The [Russian] Armed Forces have already received over 2,300 units of new and modernized equipment," Shoigu added.

