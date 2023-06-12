UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Places Of Deployment Of Ukrainian Reserves - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces launched a missile attack with sea-based high-precision long-range weapons, targeting places of deployment of reserves of Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"(On Sunday night), the Russian armed forces launched a sea-based high-precision long-range weapon at the places of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces' reserves. The designated objects were hit. The goal of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.

