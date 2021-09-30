Russian Armed Forces Practice Neutralization of Militants in Tajik Mountains - Military

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Russian largest land forces stationed abroad have conducted tactical military exercises involving staged neutralization of conditional militants in the mountains of Tajikistan, Russia's Central Military District said.

"According to the exercise's concept, the intelligence service noticed a detachment of illegal armed group, moving along the serpentine road to a locality. Motorised riflemen thwarted plans of the 'militants' by a surprise attack on the flank," the statement read.

‚The crews of modernized BTR-82 armored troop-carriers liquidated the detachment by firing from 30-millimeter (1.

18 inch) automatic guns at the locality's suburbs. The motorized riflemen operated jointly with sniper subdivisions, armed with 12.7-mm (0.47 inch) Kord-M sniper rifles, Central Military District added.

The subdivisions of the 201st military base regularly participate in various drills, both domestic and international. In August, about 1,800 soldiers of the base took part in the joint military exercises of Russia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

In October, the military will also participate in three joint drills with countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in Tajikistan.