Russian Armed Forces Receive First Two Advanced Mi-28NM Attack Helicopters - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The first two serial attack helicopters of the upgraded Mi-28NM project have been handed over to the Russian Armed Forces, a source familiar with contract implementation progress told Sputnik.

"As part of the contract for serial delivery, the first two advanced Mi-28NM helicopters were recently handed over to the army aviation, the corresponding acceptance certificates were signed," the source said.