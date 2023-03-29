UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Receive Hundreds Of New Tanks Including T-90M - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Russian Armed Forces Receive Hundreds of New Tanks Including T-90M - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Russian armed forces have already received several hundred newly produced tanks, mainly T-90M Proryv, for use in the zone of special military operation in Ukraine, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"To date, the Russian defense industry has delivered several hundred new tanks, recently released from the assembly line, to the combat zone. These are mainly T-90M Proryv tanks, as well as deeply modernized T-72B3M tanks," the source said.

The source added that "in terms of their tactical and technical characteristics, including armament, fire control system, protection, mobility, and situational awareness, these tanks are at least at the level of the most modern foreign vehicles."

"At the same time, we can say with confidence that the T-90M and T-72B3M are completely superior in terms of combat characteristics to those tanks that the Ukrainian troops have or will receive in the near future from NATO countries," the source added.

In addition, the T-90M and T-72B3M tanks are equipped with additional reactive armor that protects equipment against anti-tank weapons from almost all angles, the source said.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO Resolution Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Same Superior All From Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

6 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.