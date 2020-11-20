Russian Armed Forces Received 11% More Equipment, Arms in 2020 - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian Armed forces received 11 percent more arms and equipment since the beginning of 2020 than a year before, despite the pandemic, the head of the national defense center said Friday.

"Not only factories and other companies were working to full capacity, but the amount of arms, military and specialized equipment delivered to the armed forces increased by 11 percent," Mikhail Mizintsev told a press conference.