Russian Armed Forces Received 58 Newest Jets, Helicopters in 2020 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces have received more than 750 units of equipment since the start of the year, including 58 latest model planes and helicopters, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a videoconference, during which, among other things, they discussed the results of the Defense Ministry experts' work abroad and development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Since the beginning of the year, the troops have received more than 750 basic units of the latest and modernized weapons, including 58 aircraft and helicopters, more than 40 armored combat vehicles, more than 500 multi-purpose vehicles, as well as 75 sets with unmanned aerial vehicles," Shoigu said.

The defense minister added that Russia's military-industrial complex enterprises were working at 72 percent of their productive capacity.