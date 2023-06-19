UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces Repel 4 Attacks By Ukraine In Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russian armed forces successfully repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, with the attacks being the most active part of Kiev's offensive actions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction, ... (Russian) troops successfully repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Pervomaiske, Stepove and Staromykhailivka of the Donetsk People's Republic ... In the South Donetsk direction, .

... three attacks of the consolidated units of Ukrainian armed forces were repelled during the past 24 hours," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As a result of the hostilities, the Ukrainian army lost more than 340 military personnel, 10 pieces of equipment, including one Polish-made Krab gun-howitzer, as well as an ammunition depot in the Donetsk direction and over 100 troops, one tank, 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as a foreign-made obstacle fighting vehicle in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.

