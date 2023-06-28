Russian Armed Forces Repel 5 Ukrainian Attacks in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Russian troops have repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day, the ministry said.

"In the course of active defense in the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of (the Russian armed) forces successfully repulsed five enemy attacks in the areas of settlements .

.. in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result, Ukraine lost 240 military, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, the statement read.

Additionally, Russia repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops near the Vremivka ledge over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 235 soldiers, two tanks, three armored vehicles and other pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions.