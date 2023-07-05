Open Menu

Russian Armed Forces Repel Counterattack By Ukraine In DPR Direction - Source

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russian Armed Forces Repel Counterattack by Ukraine in DPR Direction - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have repelled an attempted counterattack of Ukrainian troops in the area of the Klishchiivka village in the Donetsk People's Republic, no positions were lost, a source in Russian troops told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today, an attempt to counterattack by the forces of the 5th specialized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the gray zone in the direction of the village of Klishchiivka ..,. in the DPR was stopped. The aviation and artillery forces of (Russia's) South Group are currently destroying the remnants of the enemy. There was no loss of controlled positions," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Donetsk

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

18 minutes ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

17 hours ago
First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

17 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

17 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

17 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

17 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

17 hours ago

More Stories From World