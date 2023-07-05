Russian Armed Forces Repel Counterattack by Ukraine in DPR Direction - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces have repelled an attempted counterattack of Ukrainian troops in the area of the Klishchiivka village in the Donetsk People's Republic, no positions were lost, a source in Russian troops told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today, an attempt to counterattack by the forces of the 5th specialized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the gray zone in the direction of the village of Klishchiivka ..,. in the DPR was stopped. The aviation and artillery forces of (Russia's) South Group are currently destroying the remnants of the enemy. There was no loss of controlled positions," the source said.