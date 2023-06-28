Open Menu

Russian Armed Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack In Zaporizhzhia Direction - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Russian Armed Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The Russian Armed Forces repelled a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction, destroying an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle and enemy manpower, Oleg Chekhov, a spokesman for Russia's Vostok grouping of troops, told Sputnik.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, leading units of the Vostok grouping of troops, supported by artillery, repelled an enemy attack in the Malaya Tokmachka area. An infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle and manpower were destroyed. Howitzer artillery fire destroyed the manpower and vehicles of nationalists who tried to attack (Russian units) with forces up to a platoon in the direction Novodanilovka and Lugovoye," Chekhov said.

