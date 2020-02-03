UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Armed Forces Should Get S-500 Air Defense System In 2020 - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russian Armed Forces Should Get S-500 Air Defense System in 2020 - Moscow

Tests of the newest missiles for the S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system took place in Russia last year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Tests of the newest missiles for the S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system took place in Russia last year, which means the complex should be ready for deployment in the Russian armed forces in 2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"In 2019, the air defense troops conducted tests of the newest S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system, including launching new missiles that have no analogue in the world. We are confident that the new complex will be ready to be delivered to the troops in 2020," Krivoruchko said, as quoted in the Radio Electronic Technology journal.

According to Krivoruchko, the S-500's main tasks include combating medium-range ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles when they are in close proximity.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia 2019 2020

Recent Stories

33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Champions ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Vibrant Arts and Culture Showcased at ..

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh Test squad to arrive on Wednesday

33 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket ..

3 minutes ago

Shanghai stocks dive 7.72% on virus, biggest drop ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to take on India in ICC U19 Cricket ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.