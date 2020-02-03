Russian Armed Forces Should Get S-500 Air Defense System in 2020 - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Tests of the newest missiles for the S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system took place in Russia last year, which means the complex should be ready for deployment in the Russian armed forces in 2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"In 2019, the air defense troops conducted tests of the newest S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system, including launching new missiles that have no analogue in the world. We are confident that the new complex will be ready to be delivered to the troops in 2020," Krivoruchko said, as quoted in the Radio Electronic Technology journal.

According to Krivoruchko, the S-500's main tasks include combating medium-range ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles when they are in close proximity.