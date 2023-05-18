Russian Armed Forces Strike Large Warehouses of Foreign Arms, Equipment of Ukraine- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia's armed forces have launched group strikes with long-range, sea- and air-based high-precision weapons on large warehouses of foreign weapons and equipment in Ukraine, destroying significant stocks of weapons and ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, during the night, the Russian armed forces carried out group strikes with long-range, sea- and air-based high-precision weapons at large foreign-made weapons and equipment depots, as well as enemy reserves. The purpose of the strikes was achieved. All designated targets were hit," the ministry said, adding that "significant stocks of weapons and ammunition of Ukraine's armed forces were destroyed."