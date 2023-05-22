MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russia's armed forces delivered a group missile strike at Ukraine's Dnipro airfield with long-range air-launched high-precision weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"(On Sunday) night, Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range precision air-launched weapons against facilities at the Dnipro airfield.

The target has been reached. All assigned objects have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result of the strike, hangars with weapons and ammunition, aviation equipment, as well as a technical position for preparing missiles were hit, the statement added.