Russian Armed Forces To Conduct Drills To Boost Readiness To Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russian Armed Forces to Conduct Drills to Boost Readiness to Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Russian armed forces are starting on Wednesday to carry out checks, aimed at boosting readiness for fighting the coronavirus, all the drills will be conducted at armed forces' facilities, without engaging any other agencies, the Defense Ministry said.

The checks, initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be conducted in military management agencies, bases of the Western Military District and the Central Military District, the Aerospace Forces, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, and medical units.

"The checks are aimed at boosting the unit's readiness to solve tasks on coronavirus infection fight, if necessary," the ministry said.

"All the events will be carried out exclusively at the Russian armed forces' facilities, without engagement of relevant agencies and services of the [Russian] Federation's [federal] subjects and territorial agencies of other ministries and agencies," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The large-scale checks will be conducted in two stages and are set to finish on Saturday.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the first stage will envision forming contingents for eliminating the consequences of disease fight in military deployment sites.

During the second stage, checks will be conducted into medical units' and the General Staff's mobile reserve's readiness to quickly launch the fight against infection.

