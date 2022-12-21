(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The emphasis in the activities of the operational and combat training of the Russian army in 2023 will be placed on the threats associated with the expansion of NATO to the East, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"To fully implement a set of operational and combat training measures with an emphasis on the threats associated with the further expansion of NATO to the East," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.