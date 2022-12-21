UrduPoint.com

Russian Armed Forces To Focus Training On Threats Of NATO's Expansion To East - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Russian Armed Forces to Focus Training on Threats of NATO's Expansion to East - Shoigu

The emphasis in the activities of the operational and combat training of the Russian army in 2023 will be placed on the threats associated with the expansion of NATO to the East, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The emphasis in the activities of the operational and combat training of the Russian army in 2023 will be placed on the threats associated with the expansion of NATO to the East, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"To fully implement a set of operational and combat training measures with an emphasis on the threats associated with the further expansion of NATO to the East," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia

Recent Stories

Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

Man dies, one injured in Chaman firing

1 minute ago
 KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Foren ..

KP CM inaugurates Institute of Criminology & Forensic Sciences

1 minute ago
 CDA chairman directs to expedite development work ..

CDA chairman directs to expedite development work in Sector E-12

1 minute ago
 Family of Ex-Peruvian President Flee to Mexico Aft ..

Family of Ex-Peruvian President Flee to Mexico After Receiving Political Asylum ..

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through W ..

Switzerland Joins EU Energy Saving Goals Through Winter 2023-2024 - Government

6 minutes ago
 Shutting down of Parliament House's entry, exit po ..

Shutting down of Parliament House's entry, exit points denied

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.