Russian Armed Forces To Get Four S-400 Regiments In 2020 - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:22 PM

Russian Armed Forces to Get Four S-400 Regiments in 2020 - Defense Minister

The Russian Armed Forces will receive four new regiments of the S-400 missile system in 2020, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces will receive four new regiments of the S-400 missile system in 2020, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"A total of 106 new and modernized aircraft, four regiments of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile weapon system and six division sets of the Pantsir missile system are to be delivered to the Aerospace Forces and the Navy," Shoigu said at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry's board, commenting on plans for 2020.

