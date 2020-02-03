UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces To Get Sarmat Missiles In 2021 - Deputy Defense Minister

Mon 03rd February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles will be added to the Russian armed forces' arsenal in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said on Monday in an interview with journal Radio Electronic Technology.

"First serial [Sarmat intercontinental ballistic] missiles will join armed forces in 2021," Krivoruchko said.

The Sarmat will replace the Voevoda (РС-20В Satan), the heaviest strategic missile in the world.

The main tactical and technical characteristics of the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile were first revealed at the Army-2019 forum.

Work on the project was launched in 2011. Experimental testing of the Sarmat missile system has already been completed at Russia's Plesetsk spaceport, and the missile will be produced at Krasmash, a machine building plant in Krasnoyarsk.

