Russian Armed Forces To Hold Oct 15-17 Drills To Check Key Staff Skills - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces will hold from October 15-17 strategic drills for checking the skills of its leadership and operation staff, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"From October 15-17, strategic command post drills on Armed Forces management will be held.

The aim of the drills is to check the skills of the military command and improving the skills of managing and operational staff," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Around 12,000 servicemen, 213 Strategic Missile Forces launch facilities, up to 105 aircraft, up to 15 surface ships, five submarines and 310 units of military and special equipment will take part in the exercise.

"During the exercise, launches of cruise and ballistic missiles deployed in various locations will be carried out, including at Pemboy, Chizha and Kura firing ranges," the Defense Ministry added.

