UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Armed Forces To Receive 18 Brigades Of Tor, Buk, C-300B4 Air Defense Systems

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:02 PM

Russian Armed Forces to Receive 18 Brigades of Tor, Buk, C-300B4 Air Defense Systems

The Russian Armed Forces will receive in the coming years 18 brigades of Tor, Buk and C-300B4 air defense systems, and relevant contracts have already been signed, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces will receive in the coming years 18 brigades of Tor, Buk and C-300B4 air defense systems, and relevant contracts have already been signed, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

"As part of the planned re-equipment of units for new air defense and missile systems, [the Defense Ministry] has signed long-term state contracts to purchase eight brigade pieces of Tor-M2 missile systems, two brigade pieces of Tor-M2DT systems, seven brigades of Buk-M3 air defense systems and one brigade of C-300B4 anti-aircraft missile systems," Krivoruchko said.

He added that in 2016, the Russian Armed Forces stopped purchasing the Tor-M2U air defense systems that were replaced with Tor-M2 air defense systems with improved technical characteristics.

Related Topics

Russia 2016

Recent Stories

Putin, Johnson Exchange Congratulations on 75th An ..

3 minutes ago

Football to allow five substitutes during post-vir ..

3 minutes ago

China smog returns after pandemic cleared the air

3 minutes ago

Swabi Police seized 44,469 grams opium, two arrest ..

3 minutes ago

Majority of Schools Are to Reopen After Lockdown E ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Admiral Says NATO Ships Enter Barents Sea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.