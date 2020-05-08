Russian Armed Forces to Receive 18 Brigades of Tor, Buk, C-300B4 Air Defense Systems

The Russian Armed Forces will receive in the coming years 18 brigades of Tor, Buk and C-300B4 air defense systems, and relevant contracts have already been signed, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces will receive in the coming years 18 brigades of Tor, Buk and C-300B4 air defense systems, and relevant contracts have already been signed, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

"As part of the planned re-equipment of units for new air defense and missile systems, [the Defense Ministry] has signed long-term state contracts to purchase eight brigade pieces of Tor-M2 missile systems, two brigade pieces of Tor-M2DT systems, seven brigades of Buk-M3 air defense systems and one brigade of C-300B4 anti-aircraft missile systems," Krivoruchko said.

He added that in 2016, the Russian Armed Forces stopped purchasing the Tor-M2U air defense systems that were replaced with Tor-M2 air defense systems with improved technical characteristics.