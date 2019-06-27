UrduPoint.com
Russian Armed Forces To Receive Various Cutting Edge Weapons In Next Few Years - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:17 PM

The Russian Armed Forces will be receiving numerous cutting edge weapons in the next few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian Armed Forces will be receiving numerous cutting edge weapons in the next few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"The armed forces will be receiving Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, Peresvet laser weapon, Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, Poseidon submarine drones, Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, other advanced technology in the next few years," Putin said at a reception honoring graduates of military academies.

The president remarked that the weapons had to be put "in trustworthy, capable hands," stressing that the success of the Russian Armed Forces would depend largely on its officers.

