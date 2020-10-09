Russian, Armenian Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Begin Negotiations on Karabakh in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan have begun negotiations in Moscow on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik earlier that the talks would exclusively concern the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of those killed. In turn, according to AFP, the administration of the French president stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan could agree a truce on Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday evening or Saturday.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan arrived in Moscow for consultations at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin's meetings with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are not yet planned.