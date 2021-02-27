Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh, Regional Situation - Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments Nagorno-Karabakh and the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Saturday to discuss the latest developments Nagorno-Karabakh and the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the sides discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, the current situation in the region and areas where Russian peacekeepers are performing tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.