Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh, Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in Karabakh by phone with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On May 17, Russian Defense Minister Gen.

of the Army Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan. During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in the region and areas where the tasks of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh are being fulfilled were discussed," the ministry said.

No further details were disclosed.