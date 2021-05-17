UrduPoint.com
Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh, Bilateral Cooperation

Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Karabakh, Bilateral Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in Karabakh by phone with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

No further details were disclosed.

