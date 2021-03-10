Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation, Karabakh - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, to discuss military cooperation between the two countries and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the conversation, various aspects of bilateral military cooperation, the current situation in the areas where Russian peacekeepers are carrying out tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed," the ministry said.