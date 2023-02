Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Security - Moscow

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan discussed regional security and bilateral military and military-technical, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Suren Papikyan discussed regional security and bilateral military and military-technical, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On February 10, 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. During the conversation, the heads of the defense ministries discussed the state of regional security, as well as topical issues of Russian-Armenian military and military-technical cooperation," the statement read.