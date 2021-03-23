Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discussed Military Cooperation - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, held phone talks on defense and military cooperation and regional developments, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The conversation focused on bilateral defense and military cooperation, the situation in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh areas where Russian peacekeepers fulfill their tasks, and other issues of mutual interest," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.