Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Discussed Situation in Karabakh - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, on Wednesday to discuss the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The talks focused on the regional situation and areas where Russian peacekeepers fulfill their tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other matters of mutual interest," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.