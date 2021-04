Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Held Phone Talks on Karabakh - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, held a phone conversation on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutiunyan, held a phone conversation on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said.

"On April 7, Russian Federation Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with Vagharshak Harutiunyan, the defense minister of the Republic of Armenia. The heads of the defense ministries discussed the situation around settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh, and other matters of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.