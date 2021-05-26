UrduPoint.com
Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Held Phone Talks On Karabakh- Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, to discuss developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the evening of May 25, Russian Federation Defense Minister Gen.

Sergei Shoigu held phone negotiations with the defense minister of the Republic of Armenia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan. The conversation focused on the regional situation and the areas where Russia's peacekeeping contingent performs its tasks in Nagorn-Karabakh, as well as on other topics of mutual interest," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

