Russian, Armenian Defense Ministers Hold Meeting to Discuss Pressing Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, are holding a meeting on Friday in Moscow to discuss all current issues.

"We will discuss regional security issues related to the work of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, but, of course, all the acute problems that have arisen at the moment," Shoigu said.

Harutyunyan said that bilateral cooperation "which is developing very successfully" will also be discussed.