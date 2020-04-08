Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Response to Impact of COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday discussed in a phone conversation ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and neutralize its impact, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

The discussion was held at Armenia's initiative.

"The foreign ministers discussed the situation with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in both countries, steps to prevent the spread of the infection and neutralize its negative consequences," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed other bilateral issues, namely the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and cooperation in international organizations.