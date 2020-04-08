UrduPoint.com
Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Response To Impact Of COVID-19 - Moscow

Wed 08th April 2020

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Response to Impact of COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday discussed in a phone conversation ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and neutralize its impact, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Wednesday discussed in a phone conversation ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and neutralize its impact, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The discussion was held at Armenia's initiative.

"The foreign ministers discussed the situation with the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in both countries, steps to prevent the spread of the infection and neutralize its negative consequences," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides also discussed other bilateral issues, namely the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and cooperation in international organizations.

