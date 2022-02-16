UrduPoint.com

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Proposals Over Phone - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Proposals Over Phone - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed Russia's security proposals to the US and NATO by phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"The detailed exchange of views was held with regard to ongoing negotiations on security proposals," the ministry said.

The sides underscored the importance of fair and indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic, according to the ministry.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Ararat Georgia United States

Recent Stories

International Publishers Association to organise s ..

International Publishers Association to organise symposium on impact of Covid pa ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;I ..

Ministry of Community Development launches &#039;Innovation Charter&#039;

36 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes Tr ..

Biden Administration Says Lack of Testing Makes True COVID-19 Impact Worldwide U ..

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Plan ..

Moscow Denies Allegations of UK's Truss About Planned 'False-Flag Invasion' in U ..

25 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With ..

US Senior Diplomat Discusses Russia, Ukraine With European Counterparts - State ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Speci ..

Pakistani-American appointed US State Dept's Special Representative for Commerci ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>