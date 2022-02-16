Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Proposals Over Phone - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed Russia's security proposals to the US and NATO by phone on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"The detailed exchange of views was held with regard to ongoing negotiations on security proposals," the ministry said.

The sides underscored the importance of fair and indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic, according to the ministry.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals.