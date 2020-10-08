UrduPoint.com
Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Karabakh In Moscow On October 12 - Ministry

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Karabakh in Moscow on October 12 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, will discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 12 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In accordance with the existing agreement, an official visit of the Armenian foreign minister to Moscow is planned from October 11-13. As part of the visit of the distinguished guest, talks will be held between the foreign ministers of our countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, during which Sergey Lavrov and his colleague will discuss international problems and regional security issues. Obviously, the focus will be on the extremely difficult situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Zakharova said at a briefing.

