Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers To Talk About Karabakh At Wednesday Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Armenian Foreign Ministers to Talk About Karabakh at Wednesday Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, will meet in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss humanitarian aid to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The diplomats last raised the peace process in the region, which saw clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops in fall, during a phone call on February 5.

During their in-person meeting, the ministers will talk about efforts to rebuild civilian infrastructure and restore transport routes through the mountainous region, as well as urgent bilateral topics.

More Stories From World

