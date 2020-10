Russian, Armenian Prime Ministers Hold Talks in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is holding a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, in Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported

The bilateral talks started after the session of the Eurasian Economic Union's Intergovernmental Council.