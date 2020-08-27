Russian, Armenian Top Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Agenda by Phone - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan by phone issues on the bilateral and regional agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The telephone conversation took place on August 26.

"During the conversation, issues on the bilateral and regional agenda were discussed," the ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov had discussed the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process in a phone call.