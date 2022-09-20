UrduPoint.com

Russian-Armenian Trade Increased By 50% Y/Y Over 7 Months - Deputy Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Russian-Armenian Trade Increased by 50% Y/Y Over 7 Months - Deputy Prime Minister

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The trade between Russia and Armenia over a seven-month period in 2022 increased by almost 50% compared to the same period of 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on Monday.

"In January-July 2022, the trade between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia accounted for $2 billion, an increase of almost 50% compared with the same period in 2021. The Russian exports to Armenia for this period accounted for $1.4 billion, an increase of 40.5%. The imports to Russia from Armenia grew by 66.3%, amounting to $0.6 billion," Overchuk noted.

The deputy prime minister also stated that the two countries were intensifying their investment cooperation, with Russia's accumulated investment having a share of 40% in all foreign investments in Armenia. Overchuk added that over 40 large Russian companies operated in Armenia, including state-owned Russian Railways (RZD) and nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Russia and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), therefore, enjoying a customs-free trade of goods and services and jointly coordinating the areas of macroeconomy, energy, industry, transport and agriculture

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Russia Nuclear Agriculture Armenia Same All From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Ext ..

Blinken, Yemen Leadership Council Head Discuss Extending UN-Mediated Truce - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year ..

Brazil reports more Amazon fires so far this year than all of 2021

2 hours ago
 Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1

2 hours ago
 Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' ..

Borrell Sees Ukrainian Conflict as 'Good Occasion' for Enhancing EU-Latin Americ ..

2 hours ago
 Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected ..

Maulana Fazlur Rehman visits rain, flood affected areas of Sindh

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.