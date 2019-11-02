Russian Arms Control Resolution at UN 'Doing Good,' Likely to Pass - Diplomat

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A resolution submitted by Russia at the UN General Assembly First Committee on strengthening the existing arms control system is moving forward and will likely be adopted, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik.

"The resolution is doing good, a full-fledged work on it is underway, our co-sponsors are supporting ii, and we believe the resolution will receive significant support," Belousov said on Friday.