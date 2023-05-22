Russian Arms Exporter Reports Violations of Contractual Obligations by Several Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Several countries have recently violated obligations under arms contracts with Russia despite favorable terms of such agreements for both sides, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Monday.

"They (arms contracts) are based on intergovernmental agreements. However, normal cooperation is hardly possible without mutual trust in the current conditions. If there is no certainty that a partner will not violate its obligations under favorable conditions, there can already be no agreements. Unfortunately, we have recently faced a series of such negative examples," Mikheev told reporters.

The Rosoboronexport chief also listed mutual benefit and "attention to each partner" as other important principles of military-technical cooperation.

"Today, any customer we have is of strategically important. It makes no difference to us, whether it's a big deal, a big order (or not). We fight (for contracts) and always appreciate requests by our partners from any country, if they are interested in our products," Mikheev said.

He also noted that despite the recorded violations, foreign countries' demand for Russian military equipment remained high.