UrduPoint.com

Russian Arms Exporter Reports Violations Of Contractual Obligations By Several Nations

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Russian Arms Exporter Reports Violations of Contractual Obligations by Several Nations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Several countries have recently violated obligations under arms contracts with Russia despite favorable terms of such agreements for both sides, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said on Monday.

"They (arms contracts) are based on intergovernmental agreements. However, normal cooperation is hardly possible without mutual trust in the current conditions. If there is no certainty that a partner will not violate its obligations under favorable conditions, there can already be no agreements. Unfortunately, we have recently faced a series of such negative examples," Mikheev told reporters.

The Rosoboronexport chief also listed mutual benefit and "attention to each partner" as other important principles of military-technical cooperation.

"Today, any customer we have is of strategically important. It makes no difference to us, whether it's a big deal, a big order (or not). We fight (for contracts) and always appreciate requests by our partners from any country, if they are interested in our products," Mikheev said.

He also noted that despite the recorded violations, foreign countries' demand for Russian military equipment remained high.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

3 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

43 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.