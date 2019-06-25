UrduPoint.com
Russian Arms Exporter Suggests Upgrading Yak-130 Aircraft For International Market - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has suggested that the Irkut Corporation, a Russian aircraft manufacturer, modernize the Yakovlev Yak-130 jet trainer for the international market, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has suggested that the Irkut Corporation, a Russian aircraft manufacturer, modernize the Yakovlev Yak-130 jet trainer for the international market, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said on Tuesday.

"Today, the Yak-130 aircraft is very popular. We propose that the Irkut corporation modernize the jet and make it more attractive [for the international market]," Mikheev told the Zvezda tv channel during the Army-2019 forum.

Yak-130, a two-seat combat trainer aircraft, is used for pilot training, and is also capable of striking ground, sea-surface and aerial targets due to its large range of weaponry.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which showcases arms and military equipment, started earlier in the day at the Patriot Expocenter just outside Moscow. The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

