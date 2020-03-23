UrduPoint.com
Russian Arms Exports In 2019 Surpassed $15.2 Billion - Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia exported arms worth more than $15.2 billion in 2019, to around 50 different countries, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"As of the end of last year, Russia maintains a leading position in the international arms market among the countries that are the main exporters of military products .

.. The volume of exports of military products amounted to over 15.2 billion US Dollars," Fomin said in an interview with the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

According to the deputy defense minister, Russia exported arms to around 50 different countries in 2019.

