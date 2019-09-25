Russian Arms Factory Starts Mass Production of US AR-15 Riffle Analogue - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian arms company ORSIS has launched mass production of the ORSIS-AR15J rifle, which is an analogue of one of the most popular US AR-15 lightweight semi-automatic weapons, an official representative of the manufacturer told Sputnik.

"ORSIS has launched the serial production of semi-automatic rifles ORSIS-AR15J. Previously, we assembled similar rifles with US components. Now the company has established its own production, independent of the supply of components from the United States," he said.

According to the representative, ORSIS-AR15J is a semi-automatic rifle chambered in 5.56 × 45 mm., which was originally developed as a promising assault rifle for the US Army.

The company explained that the main distinguishing feature of the new modification is the barrels produced by ORSIS, due to which the accuracy of the rifle is significantly increased.

The source also noted that ORSIS has already begun to accept the pre-orders for this rifle.