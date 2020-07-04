UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Materials of Russian state arms company Almaz-Antey concerning the 2014 MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine should be submitted to the Dutch court, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said during a Friday hearing in the Hague.

"With respect to [Ukraine's Col.] Tarenkov ... and an expert of Almaz-Antey, this request will be granted by the court in order to ask about the possibility that a Buk 9M38M1 detonates next to their aircraft," the judge said.

The judge noted that Almaz-Antey's materials on MH17, translated into English, should be also submitted to the court.

Almaz-Antey, the manufacturer of the Buk systems, conducted its own tests in 2015 that showed that the Boeing jet had been downed by a Buk 9М38 that was last produced in 1986 and decommissioned in 2011 in Russia.

It said the newer type of the missile would have left more butterfly-shaped holes in the fuselage.

The company says that the missile was launched from Zaroshchens'ke area, which was controlled by the Ukrainian army at the time of the crash.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people aboard died. The Dutch prosecution believes that the plane was downed by a Russian missile launched from Ukraine's breakaway east. Russia, which conducted its own investigation, said it had given the Dutch team evidence, such as radar data, proving the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

