Russian Army Accepted for Supplies New Magister Air Defense Control Complex - Rostec

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian armed forces have accepted for supply the new Magister-SV air defense control complex, with deliveries set to start later this year, the Rostec corporation said on Wednesday.

"The Ruselectronics holding [owned by Rostec] will start batch production of the Magister-SV automated air defense control complex in 2021.

The new unified module is designed for airspace reconnaissance with the use of external and built-in reconnaissance and incorporated reconnaissance assets and air defense battle coordination. The complex passes stat tests and was accepted for supply by the Russian army," Rostec told reporters.

More Stories From World

