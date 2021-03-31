Russian Army Accepted for Supplies New Magister Air Defense Control Complex - Rostec

The Russian armed forces have accepted for supply the new Magister-SV air defense control complex, with deliveries set to start later this year, the Rostec corporation said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian armed forces have accepted for supply the new Magister-SV air defense control complex, with deliveries set to start later this year, the Rostec corporation said on Wednesday.

"The Ruselectronics holding [owned by Rostec] will start batch production of the Magister-SV automated air defense control complex in 2021.

The new unified module is designed for airspace reconnaissance with the use of external and built-in reconnaissance and incorporated reconnaissance assets and air defense battle coordination. The complex passes stat tests and was accepted for supply by the Russian army," Rostec told reporters.