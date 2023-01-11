UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Almost Captured Marinka Town Near Donetsk - DPR Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Russian army is about to capture the town of Marinka near Donetsk from Ukrainian forces as fierce fighting rage on the outskirts of the town, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Wednesday.

"The settlement already is almost under our control. But, nevertheless, the enemy has managed to gain a foothold in the residential sector, in a few buildings on the outskirts. This affects the terms of liberation of this settlement," Pushilin said on air on the Russian state owned Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Speaking about other recent advancements of the Russian army, he added that capturing of the town of Soledar opens way to the bridgehead of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which can become a turning point in gaining control over the entire territory of DPR from Ukraine.

He added that the frontline of the Ukrainian troops would be broken after the fall of Soledar, Bakhmut and Siversk.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

